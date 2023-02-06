Gucci

Jet Pants

$1700.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Ever since 1950, when American engineer Howard Head introduced his aeronautics-inspired ski design to the world, HEAD has risen ever higher peaks as a global mainstay for sports innovation and performance attire. Based on the luxury HEAD Sportswear’s Legacy Collection by Lindsey Vonn, developed exclusively for Vault, this slopes-to-city capsule harnesses HEAD’s playful side. Signature styles in vivid colors don variations on the logo theme in a powerful nod to street art. These JET pants for women with a skinny fit feature belt loops that are specially customized for the HEAD belt.