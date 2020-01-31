Man Crates

Story On Romance Some have called love a many splendored thing, others a battlefield. We call it confusing. It's not that we don't get romance; the thrill of being showered by sweet nothings and also actual swoon-inducing gifts and makes total sense. It's just, we don't get anything we find romantic. Truth be told, a tub of bubbles and a pocketful of fancy chocolates doesn't really kickstart the ol' emotion-maker. But the tides of tender affection are turning, and the male heart can now be cut loose from where it's been hanging high and dry all these years. The romanced man has a new champion in the Jerky Heart. The Art of Meaty Romance The Jerky Heart is a wholly-savory, hyper-sensual meat surprise of affection and flavor. Spring the perfect romantic rouse with a sappy, heart-shaped box suggesting the tiresome chocolates of every year. But upon opening, his humdrum expectations and coarse, emotional exterior will be melted away by a passionate gesture of jerky. There's no sentiment words can convey that jerky can't, but we'll still print your blush-worthy message of tender affection inside the box--right next to ten knee-weakening flavors of tender beef strips like Sesame Ginger, Ghost Pepper, or Root Beer Habanero. Put the "man" back in romance with a total heart-sweller that charms him in his most fluent language: savory, seasoned beef jerky!