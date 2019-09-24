Jacques Torres Chocolate

Jacques' Easter Bonbon Box

$39.00

At Jacques Torres Chocolate

Brighten up your Spring with Jacques' new handcrafted bonbons with delectable new flavors created especially for Easter. Bonbon flavors include: Love Bug - lime ganache wrapped in white chocolate, Yellow and Chicken design are yummy yuzu ganache, Orange and Rabbit design are orange ganache with the perfect hint of ginger, Blue and Stripe design are blueberry ganache with a dash of nutmeg and the Green is filled with mint tea ganache. Each box contains a hand painted Easter scene created from milk, dark and white chocolate.