Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Jacobsen Salt Co.
Jacobsen Salt Co. Infused Lemon Zest Salt Slide Tin
$6.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Jacobson Salt Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Sugarfina
Sugarfina Tequila Grapefruit Sour Gummies
BUY
$8.95
Sugarfina
Jacobsen Salt Co.
Jacobsen Salt Co. Lemon Zest Salt
BUY
$6.50
Jacobson Salt Co.
Citizens of Soil
Greek Starter Pack Extra Virgin Olive Oil
BUY
£30.00
Citizens of Soil
Fly By Jing
Shorty Spice Set
BUY
$25.00
Fly by Jing
More from Jacobsen Salt Co.
Jacobsen Salt Co.
Infused Salt Classic Set With Wooden Stand
BUY
$35.00
Verishop
Jacobsen Salt Co.
Hand-harvested Pure Sea Salt Flakes, 2 Pack
BUY
$20.95
Amazon
Jacobsen Salt Co.
Hand-harvested Pure Sea Salt 4 Oz. [1]
BUY
$16.60
Amazon
More from Food & Drinks
On The Rocks
On The Rocks Espresso Martini
BUY
$9.99
Total Wine
Etsy Seller
Christmas Mini Marshmallow Toasting Kit
BUY
$15.68
Etsy
Sugarfina
Sugarfina Tequila Grapefruit Sour Gummies
BUY
$8.95
Sugarfina
Jacobsen Salt Co.
Jacobsen Salt Co. Lemon Zest Salt
BUY
$6.50
Jacobson Salt Co.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted