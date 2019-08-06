The Botanist

The spirit is satin smooth, gliding over the palate like no gin you have ever tried before. Think sweet, delicate menthol, apple mint, spring woodlands, juniper, coriander with aniseed undertones, lemon and orange peel, a bouquet of flowers from Machir Bay, honey from thistle, coconut from gorse, water mint and summer meadows…It’s a magical melody of Islay’s natural bounty, from the Atlantic washed beaches to the summit of heather covered hills. The taste is rich and mellow; cool on entry then as it reaches the back palate, you can feel the warmth of slow unhurried distillation. This is a bewitching, delectable and luxurious gin; its citrus freshness excites and stimulates the senses.Proof: 92