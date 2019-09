Mansur Gavriel

Iridescent Crinkled-vinyl Trench Coat

£970.00

Mansur Gavriel is well known for its minimal aesthetic, but for Fall '18, the brand experiments with vivid textures and patterns like this iridescent trench coat. It's made from holographic crinkled-vinyl, which reflects different rainbow hues depending on the light. Slightly sheer, it’ll transform your outfit underneath - layer it over tonal whites and creams to bring out the opalescent shimmer.