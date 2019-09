Eschenhof Holzer

'invaders Natural' Muller-thurgau Orange Wine 2017

An interesting and delicious Orange Wine from Eschenhof Holzer. Dry, full-bodied and cloudy this wine is a great one to try if you are looking to experience orange wine. Organic, All-Natural, and filled with aromas and flavors of sun-drenched peaches, apple, lime, and lemon with a hint of spice. Highly Recommended!