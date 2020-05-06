United States
FultonFishMarket.com
Intro To Seafood Box
$89.95
At The Fish Drop
These crowd pleasing, versatile fish are great for anyone who’s starting off on their seafood journey, from kids to new pescatarians. You’ll receive milder selections than in our Try 'Em All box, while still discovering new types of fish. You'll also get digital recipes and cooking tips to make dinner a snap. All seafood selections are low mercury. $89.95 | Eight 6 oz portions | 2 types of fish