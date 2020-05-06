FultonFishMarket.com

Intro To Seafood Box

$89.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Fish Drop

These crowd pleasing, versatile fish are great for anyone who’s starting off on their seafood journey, from kids to new pescatarians. You’ll receive milder selections than in our Try 'Em All box, while still discovering new types of fish. You'll also get digital recipes and cooking tips to make dinner a snap. All seafood selections are low mercury. $89.95 | Eight 6 oz portions | 2 types of fish