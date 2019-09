Bottega Veneta

Intrecciato Leather Tote

$3950.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Not only is Bottega Veneta's intrecciato technique unique to the brand, the weave also gives the leather structure and resilience. This Italian-made piece is lined in gray suede and is roomy enough to store work files, magazines and even a spare pair of flats. The internal pockets will keep small items secure and the buckled handles can be adjusted to your perfect length.