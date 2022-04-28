Plonk Bottles

Insulated Wine Bottle – Peachy Pink

The modern-day premium solution for controlling the temperature of your wine. Say goodbye to ice blocks in backpacks, ugly cool carriers and wine in coffee cups (yes, we've all been there). This stainless-steel insulated wine bottle will keep a 750ml bottle of wine chilled for up to 24hrs and warm for up to 12. We want to make sure that wherever you are, and whatever the weather, you can enjoy your bottle of wine at the perfect temperature – at home or on the go. Peachy Pink pairs well with: Your favourite rosé & the warmth of the sun. Reuse & refill Spill proof BPA free Just add wine