Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Klean Kanteen
Insulated Classic 20oz
$30.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Klean Kanteen
The Insulated Classic 20oz is based on our classic... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Perfect Water Bottles For Every Workout
by
Sarah Jacoby
More from Klean Kanteen
DETAILS
Klean Kanteen
Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$24.84
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Klean Kanteen
Wide Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Mug
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Klean Kanteen
Klean Kanteen Straw Set Multi Colour/brushed Stainless
C$15.97
from
well.ca
BUY
DETAILS
Klean Kanteen
Insulated Classic 20oz (592ml)
£27.95
from
Klean Kanteen
BUY
More from Fitness
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Can't Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps
Hiring a personal trainer can be a major investment. The average cost for one is $50 per hour, according to WebMD, and oftentimes they are much more
by
Melissa Kravitz
Paid Content
Why This Activewear Set Is This Travel Expert's Secret Weapon
While travel is satisfying for the soul, that simultaneous sluggishness we feel when we’re away from home is inevitable. Our bodies are out of sync and
by
Jinnie Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted