Fujifilm

Instax Link Printer

$99.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

With its sleek and light body design, revamped app, fun social features, and Bluetooth capability, the INSTAX Mini Link will surely grab attention. Its user-friendly app experience (download of free app is required) will allow people to easily customize their photos with close to 30 fun and colorful frames, create collage and split prints and print photos from their videos. Plus the INSTAX Mini Link app will have two modes – Print Mode and Fun Mode. With Fun Mode, users would be able to connect up to 5 smartphones to the INSTAX Mini Link and print a photo collage with Party Print or have fun discovering their compatibility with others using the Compatibility Test. The INSTAX Mini Link will also have a Motion Sensor in which users can zoom in or zoom out to take a photo with the app by tilting the printer or reprint photos by turning the printer upside down and pressing the Instax button. It will be available in three colors: Dusky Pink, Dark Denim and Ash White.