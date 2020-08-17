Maruchan

Instant Lunch Chicken Flavor (pack Of 12)

$9.80

Buy Now Review It

Delicious ramen noodle soup is packaged in a convenient cup to let you quickly prepare a hot bowl of soup virtually anywhere you go. Roasted chicken flavor is combined with hearty vegetables for a warming combination of tastes. Instant recipe requires you to simply add hot water and wait 3 minutes to enjoy. Ramen noodle soup is perfect for quick meals at the office, while camping, on the beach and more.