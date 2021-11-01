Charlotte Tilbury

Instant Eye Palette In Smokey Eyes Are Forever

£60.00

Darlings, this is a star beauty secret that EVERYONE needs this Holiday! My NEW! Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes are Forever features 12 magical shades to create 4 hypnotic, superstar-lit smokey eye looks! Eyes to mesmerise, makeup to hypnotise! Discover the nude peach and rose gold LOVE EYES look, golden green and bronze POWER EYES look, sunset-inspired peach-gold HAPPY EYES look and deep smokey plum and black CONFIDENT EYES look! These shades suit EVERYONE and EVERY OCCASION!