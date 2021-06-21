Insignia

Insignia Ns-32df310na19 32-inch Smart Hd Tv

$199.99 $119.99

Insignia HD Smart TV – Fire TV delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors. With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more Fire TV seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required). Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice. Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 28.9” x 17.3” x 3”, TV with stand: 28.9” x 19” x 8.2”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.