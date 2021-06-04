Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Wigwam
Indigenous Spice Blend Set
C$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Simons
Renown chef Maxime Lizotte brings his Indigenous roots to his bold, boreal-influenced spice blends.
Need a few alternatives?
Trade
Gift Coffee Subscription
BUY
$60.00
Trade
Butcher Box
Mixed Box
BUY
$129.00
Butcher Box
Firstleaf
Old World Style Red & White Wines
BUY
$149.95
Firstleaf
Man Crates
Whiskey Appreciation Crate
BUY
$159.99
Man Crates
More from Wigwam
Wigwam
Unisex Super 60 Crew Socks - 6 Pairs
BUY
$16.97
$21.99
Jet
More from Food & Drinks
Trade
Gift Coffee Subscription
BUY
$60.00
Trade
Butcher Box
Mixed Box
BUY
$129.00
Butcher Box
Firstleaf
Old World Style Red & White Wines
BUY
$149.95
Firstleaf
Man Crates
Whiskey Appreciation Crate
BUY
$159.99
Man Crates
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted