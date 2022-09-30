Impossible Foods

Impossible Chicken Patties Made From Plants

About Details Fully cooked. Ingredients Water, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, 2% or Less of: Potato Starch, Methylcellulose, Salt, Natural Flavors, Cultured Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Yellow Corn Flour, Food Starch Modified, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices, Leavening (Cream of Tartar, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Yeast, Paprika Extract (for Color), Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant). Vitamins and Minerals: Zinc Gluconate, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5), Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12. Directions Easy to Prepare: Fully cooked, reheat thoroughly. Conventional Oven (Recommended): 1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (380 degrees F for a convection oven). 2. Place frozen patties evenly across a parchment-lined baking sheet. 3. Bake for about 20 minutes total (flip halfway through, bake about 10 minutes on each side). Air Fryer: 1. Set air fryer temperature to 380 degrees F. 2. Place frozen patties in a single layer in the prepared air fryer basket. 3. Cook patties for about 12 minutes total (flip over the patties at 6 minutes for extra crispiness). Microwave: 1. Place frozen patties on a microwave safe dish, do not cover. 2. Heat on High: 1 Patty: Heat for 1 minute. Flip the patty over and heat for 1 additional minute. 2 Patties: Heat for 1:20 minutes: Flip the patties over and heat for an additional 1:20 minutes. 3 Patties: Heat for 1:40 minutes. Flip the patties over and heat for an additional 1:40 minutes. For all preparation methods. Let cool for 2 minutes before serving. Appliances may vary. Heating times are approximate. Perishable, keep frozen. Pull to open. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Serving Size 1.0 patty Servings Per Container 5 Amount Per Serving Calories 180 % Daily Value Total Fat 9g14%daily value Total FatSaturated Fat 1.5g8%daily value Cholesterol 0mg0%daily value Sodium 350mg15%daily value Total Carbohydrate 15g5%daily value Total CarbohydrateDietary Fiber 3g12%daily value Total CarbohydrateSugars 1g Protein 10g Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.