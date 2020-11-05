Moet & Chandon

Imperial Brut (187ml Split)

$15.97

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

The color is an elegant golden straw yellow with amber highlights. Its aromas are radiant, revealing bright yellow-fleshed fruits (apple, pear, yellow peach), honey, floral nuances (lime blossom) and elegant blond notes (brioche and fresh nuts). The palate is seductive, richly flavorful and smooth combining generosity and subtlety, fullness and vigor, followed by a delicately fresh crispiness (fruit with seeds), to reveal the magical balance of Champagne.