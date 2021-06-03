Waitrose

Igo Organic Rosé Wine Can 25cl

£4.99

Rosé WineOrganic. Wine of Spain.Igo is a rose wine with a taste of adventure. Igo goes where you go, making it the ideal companion whether you're al fresco feasting or taking the midnight train to well, anywhere really. Crafted from old vines planted in vineyards near to the small town of Artazu, Navarra - home to some of the world's best rosé - Igo is beautifully balanced, with bright notes of raspberry and pink grapefruit, 100% Grenache and 100% organic. Organic Disclaimer Please note that while we take every care to make sure the product information displayed on our website is correct, product recipes are regularly changed. This may affect nutrition and allergen information therefore you should always check product labels and not rely solely on the information presented here. If you require specific advice on any Waitrose branded product, please contact our Customer Care Team. For all other products, please contact the manufacturer. This information is supplied for personal use only. It may not be reproduced in any way whatsoever without the prior consent of Waitrose Limited nor without due acknowledgement. Legal disclaimer