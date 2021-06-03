Waitrose

Igo Organic Red Wine Can25cl

£4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Waitrose

Red WineOrganic. Wine of Spain.'Igo' is an organic red wine with a taste of adventure. Igo goes where you go, making it the ideal companion whether you're al fresco feasting or taking the midnight train to... well, anywhere, really. Crafted from youthful vines planted in the small town of Artazu, Navarra, Igo Red is beautifully balanced, bursting with vibrant red fruit flavours, 100% grenache and 100% organic. Each aluminium can is 250 ml, making it a generous serve for one, or ideal for sharing between two; the perfect accompaniment to warm summer evenings with friends The ultimate portable picnic accompaniment; compact, stylish, easily chilled and opened and fully recyclable. Igo Red in a can is the deliciously spontaneous answer to wine on the move. Wherever you go, Igo. Organic Disclaimer Please note that while we take every care to make sure the product information displayed on our website is correct, product recipes are regularly changed. This may affect nutrition and allergen information therefore you should always check product labels and not rely solely on the information presented here. If you require specific advice on any Waitrose branded product, please contact our Customer Care Team. For all other products, please contact the manufacturer. This information is supplied for personal use only. It may not be reproduced in any way whatsoever without the prior consent of Waitrose Limited nor without due acknowledgement. Legal disclaimer