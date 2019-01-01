Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Paco Rabanne
Iconic Chain Shoulder Bag
£945.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
FUNK!
Cage Handbag
$35.95
from
Tictail
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Vintage Gold Quilted Leather Bag
$2825.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Badlands Quilted Duffle
$391.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
DETAILS
Jill Milan
Soma Punching Bag
$500.00
from
Jill Milan
BUY
More from Paco Rabanne
DETAILS
Paco Rabanne
Sparkle 1969 Paillette Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag
£765.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Paco Rabanne
Sparkle 1969 Paillette-embellished Satin Shoulder Bag
£765.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Paco Rabanne
Iconic 1969 Chain Phone Bag
£495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Paco Rabanne
Sequinned Shoulder Bag
£765.00
from
Far Fetch
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted