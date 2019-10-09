Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Schwarzkopf
I Got Beyoncé’s Coolest Hair Style & It’s Completely Changed My Mind About Going Blonde
£4.19
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
got2b Glued Spiking Glue
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
DevaCurl
Devacurl Arc Angel Gel Maximum Hold No-crunch Styler
$24.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
£48.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Ouai
Hair Oil, 45ml
£24.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Alterna
Alterna Caviar Anti-aging Smoothing Anti-frizz
£21.29
from
Notino
BUY
More from Schwarzkopf
Schwarzkopf
Igora Vibrance Clear 0-00 500ml
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Schwarzkopf
Osis+ Session Label Powder Cloud
$11.61
from
Amazon
BUY
Schwarzkopf
Schwarzkopf Igora Vibrance Gloss & Tone Hair Color
$11.68
from
Amazon
BUY
Schwarzkopf
Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Hair Spray - 12oz
$4.29
from
Target
BUY
More from Hair Care
DryBar
The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
$145.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony Damage Repair Mask
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Ouidad
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel
$26.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
QtGirl
Qtgirl Thick Velvet Alice Band
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted