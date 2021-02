The Harmonist

Hypnotizing Fire Parfum Travel

Hypnotizing Fire is a seductive fragrance that nurtures the wearer like a gentle flame. The mellow sensuality of Madagascan vanilla and Benzoin is enriched by the subtle notes Bulgarian rose, Indonesian patchouli and pimento berries harvested under the Jamaican sun. Warm and glowing, it’s an enchanting Yin scent that revives and restores.