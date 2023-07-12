Liquid I.V.

Hydration Multiplier – Lemon Lime – Powder Packets

$23.45 $17.49

Buy Now Review It

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier – Hydrate 2x faster than water alone with Hydration Multiplier, a great-tasting electrolyte drink powder with five essential vitamins and 3x the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks. Whether you’re in need of hydration for exercise, travel, or long nights, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets have you covered. Great taste -Lemon Lime Hydration Multiplier is the flavor that started it all. This sunny mix of citrus flavors is equal parts zesty and refreshing. An instant fan favorite. Cellular Transport Technology – The science of Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), used in Liquid I.V. products, is based on an optimal ratio of ingredients designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into your body. Thanks to this rapid delivery system, Hydration Multiplier helps provide faster, more efficient hydration. Non-GMO and made with premium ingredients – Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix is made with natural flavors and has no artificial colors or sweeteners. Every serving contains 5 essential vitamins: vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C. It's also gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. On-the-go hydration – Enjoy convenient, on-the-go hydration with Hydration Multiplier. These single-serving, travel-friendly stick packets are perfect for taking to the gym, sports games, and long flights. Pour one easy-to-open stick packet into 16oz of water, mix or shake, and hydrate. Global impact – Liquid I.V. believes equitable access to clean and abundant water is the foundation of a healthier world. We prioritize partnerships with leading water, humanitarian, and community-based organizations to fund and foster innovative solutions to help communities protect both their water and their futures.