Belei

Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$19.54 $17.28

Buy Now Review It

Created for all skin types Formulated without parabens, fragrance, sulfates, phthalates Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals This multi-tasker evens out complexion by reducing the prominence of wrinkle depth through hydration and its unique gel-like texture. Long-lasting blend of five specialized hyaluronic acids to help retain moisture while reducing the appearance of fine lines Apply a thin layer to face and neck daily after cleansing. Allow product to fully absorb before applying moisturizer or sunscreen, or using under makeup For first use, product may take 10-20 pumps to dispense This multi-tasker tackles a multitude of skin needs in a single gel-like serum. A blend of five specialized hyaluronic acids helps retain moisture all day or night, while reducing the appearance of fine lines. To use, pump once onto fingertips and apply as a thin layer over the face and neck. Allow serum to absorb fully before applying moisturizer, sunscreen or makeup. Upon first use, product may take 10-20 pumps to dispense due to the consistency of this serum.