Harney & Sons

Ht Tea Blends, Chocolate Mint, 1.4 Oz

A lovely after dinner tea, our popular Chocolate Mint is a black tea with chocolate flavoring and peppermint leaves.Dry Leaves: China black is the base of this tea, which is blended with Oregon peppermint leaves for a mix of green and black leaves in your loose tea.Liquor: A dark brown liquor due to the peppermint leaves.Aroma: As the name suggests, this tea has an aroma of chocolate and mint.Caffeine Level: CaffeinatedBody: A medium body.Flavors: The mint in this tea makes it wonderfully refreshing while it is sweet like a dessert from the chocolate.Brewing Time: 4 to 5 minutesBrewing Temperature: 212 F