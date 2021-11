Tia Lupita

Hot Sauce Variety Pack

$31.99

Buy Now Review It

HEALTHIER HOT SAUCE: All ingredients are sourced from local farms, and are non-GMO, Gluten-Free certified, and Keto Friendly. There's no added sugar, binders or preservatives with minimal salt. It's the better for you hot sauce. TASTE THE TIA LUPITA LOVE: Handmade in small batches to make a big difference! It’s our mom Tia Lupita’s Mexican family recipe that's simmered to bring a unique, spicy kick to your favorite foods.