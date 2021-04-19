TRUFF

Hot Sauce Variety Pack

$69.99

The Full TRUFF Experience In One Set. TRUFF is the pinnacle of heat experience. Each flavor comes with an intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices. Hotter Truff is a “less sweet, more heat” rendition of the Flagship original. White Truff incorporates the rare and seasonal availability of white truffle, with organic coriander resulting in a brighter sensation. Three Ways To Level Up Your Dishes. Truff’s combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce. Instead, Truff brings a new way to enhance and level up any dish, backed by a silky mouth feel designed for only the most curious connoisseur. These meticulously crafted flavor profiles will take your taste buds to new heights. Only The Best Ingredients. With no limit to indulgence, Truff sourced its ingredients with an open mind and a sophisticated palate. Truff uses ripe red chili peppers infused with black truffle oil and organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico. It's all tied together with a hint of Organic Cumin, and of course, NO Preservatives, EVER. Sophistication Inside And Out. With ingredients normally reserved for fine tequilas, delicate delicacies and gourmet dining experiences, it is only right that the outside match the inside, an artfully designed bottle crowned with a truffle inspired cap. A Special Triple Pack. This set of Truff contains a bottle of the classic Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and the seasonal White Truff. It’s the perfect gift for the hot sauce lovers in your life looking for a unique addition to their collection, for the flavor and heat seekers, or of course, for yourself.