DIY Gift Kits

Hot Sauce Kit

$48.95

Buy Now Review It

How Would You Feel If We Told You That You Can Make Your Own Hot Spicy Sauce At Home? Exactly! Your own homemade and all fresh hot sauce created by your own hands... or feet. Hey, it's your sauce... you decide. To do this all you need is a really cool hat and this Hot Sauce Complete Kit. When We Say A Complete Set - We Mean It! 7 bottles of 2 different types(glass and plastic-squeezable), a "top secret" very scary ghost pepper, interactive recipe cards with instructions for anyone to make the perfect hot sauce! An instruction guide folded like origami is also included, while having the time of your lives. Not to mention the beautiful custom labels – great for you to dedicate or offer it as a gift to a friend! A Gift Different Than The Rest! There can be no better present, for a sauce lover or a cooking lover! Perfect for friends, parents, family! Even professionals. If a chef had this absolute set on his possession, he would never feel tired to make his sauce nice and easy with this enthralling kit. Put on the cute labels and write on your wishes or a name (your own or the receiver), wrap it in the special bonus gift boxing we offer, and bring your loved ones a gift to remember! Nature’s Finest Ingredients! The most tasty meals and dinners, are created only with the freshest and most natural products, given by the earth itself. Our family farm has been cultivated with the finest quality peppers for 5 generations now! What we offer goes straight from production to consumption! Get your Hot Sauce Kit Today Already- Taste The Flavor! Add To Your Cart & Viva La Hot Sauce!