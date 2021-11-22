Liberty London

Horse With Tin Wings Tree Ornament

£9.95

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Inject a sense of whimsy into your Christmas curation with this horse tree ornament - a traditional style with contemporary joy. Paying homage to traditional Christmas toys, this whimsical decoration is the ideal addition to your seasonal space. The cream tone horse is adorned with tin wings, wreath collar and moving legs to make this a must-have for enthusiastic festive decorators – mix and match with traditional baubles for a charming nostalgic effect. Read more Features Tree ornament Horse shaped Tin wings Wreath collar detail Moving legs detail Matte cream finish COMPOSITION & SIZE 80% Resin; 10% Polyester; 10% Tin L: 7cm, W: 6cm, D: 4cm Read more About Unspecified .