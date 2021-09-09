Crunchy Critters

Honey Roast Crickets – 30g

£4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Crunchy Critters

Description Ready to eat dried sweet & salty crunchy crickets (Acheta domesticus) with honey, salt & cinnamon. Shelf life: Up to 18 months Storage: Store in a cool, dry place Total net weight: 30 grams / 1.05 ounces Insect countries of origin: Crickets (United Kingdom) Insect processing methods: Crickets – microwave dried Warning: Contents may be a choking hazard Free from artificial colours, flavourings, preservatives and MSG Packed with protein Rich in vitamins & minerals Planet friendly