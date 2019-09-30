Honest Beauty

Extreme Length + Lash Primer

$14.99 $7.50

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Things we love: multitasking makeup and lush, lifted lashes made easier. The long-lasting formulas of our 2-in-1 dual-ended mascara and lash primer work together to boost lash length, volume and definition. Use the lash primer first to create an even base and enhance the mascara's lash-lengthening performance, then follow with a coat of rich and smooth mascara to build extreme length and sky-high lift. The specially molded bristles of the mascara wand pick up and separate every last lash for dramatic definition without clumping.