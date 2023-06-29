Honest Beauty

Crème Cheek + Lip Color

2-in-1 cream blush + lip color that melts seamlessly for a dewy flush Can be applied with fingertips for a cheeky moment or a flattering lip tint EWG Certified; Dermatologist + Physician tested; Vegan; Cruelty Free; 100% tree-free paper carton Made with: Multi-fruit extract: Raspberry + Blackberry + Grape Made without: Petrolatum, Paraffins, Silicones, Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fragrances What's poppin'? This cushiony, blendable lip and cheek color melts seamlessly onto skin with punchy pigments that build from sheer to saturated for a breathable, healthy-looking flush. How to Use: Dab me on, build me up + blend me out for a flushed-from-within cheeky moment. Can't get enough? Dab me on your pout for a flattering lip tint. P.S. We recommend applying it with your fingertips. MADE WITH: Multi-fruit extract: Raspberry + Blackberry + Grape MADE WITHOUT: Petrolatum, Paraffins, Silicones, Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fragrances How To Recycle: (1) Remove the pan and set it aside. (2) Remove and discard the adhesive magnet. (3) Be sure to completely rinse out the product from the pan and place it back inside the compact before recycling.