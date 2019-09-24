Mama O's

Homemade Kimchi Kit

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Necessity is the mother of invention. If you are Kheedim Oh, so are cravings. When he couldn't find satisfying kimchi a traditional fermented Korean condiment made with cabbage, cilantro, and green onions in stores, he decided to consult the chef of his favorite version: mom. Oh then decided everyone deserved good kimchi, so he created this kit, which allows you to easily make your own at home. Serve it as a side dish, or pile a spoonful or three on top of rice, soup, tacos, or even burgers. It's also packed with probiotics, which help with healthy digestion. The kit includes gloves, sea salt, airlock, airtight lids, and a jar of signature vegan paste that is handmade by kimchi craftsmen in Brooklyn. Vegetables not included.