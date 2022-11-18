Fly By Jing

Our best-selling trio of addictive Sichuan sauces. Shipped in limited-edition packaging and includes a spoon for easy drizzling. Includes: The first & only 100% all-natural Sichuan Chili Crisp: hot spicy, crispy, numbing and deliciously savory. Zhong Sauce: a sweet, tangy, spicy and umami-rich sauce inspired by the classic Chengdu street snack Zhong Dumplings. Mala Spice Mix: a potent mix of 11 herbs and spices that adds instant oomph to any dish. All meticulously crafted in Chengdu and good on everything. Yes, even that. • Exclusive Fly By Jing spoon for easy drizzling on literally everything.