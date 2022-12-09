Godiva

Holiday Tin Assorted Wrapped Truffles, 50 Pc.

When you have our Holiday G Cube Chocolate Truffle Tin ready for the season, celebrating with family and friends is a breeze. This holiday gift is perfect for sharing at seasonal celebrations. The stunning green octagon-shaped tin with wreath design holds 50 delectable assorted chocolate truffles in colorful wrappers. Open the lid to reveal individually wrapped G Cube chocolate truffles, including 20 Milk Chocolate Truffles (pink wrapping), 10 Milk Chocolate Caramel Truffles (yellow wrapping) and 20 Dark Chocolate Truffles (purple wrapping). Because they're individually wrapped, you can enjoy these delectable chocolate truffles any time and anywhere. Of course, a tin this pretty will look beautiful under the tree and also makes a generous chocolate gift for teachers, friends, or holiday hosts who love the luscious taste of our Belgian chocolate truffles. Tin measures 10.38" W x 2" D x 10.38" H. Weight: 14.3 oz. OU-D HALAL