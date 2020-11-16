Hickory Farms

Holiday Tidings Wine Gift Basket

$99.99

Send tidings of comfort and joy this holiday season with a wine gift basket that features three delicious varietals. This gift starts with holiday-exclusive Bell & Bough California Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Resounding Red Blend. Pair with Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Mission Jack Blend, Smoked Gouda Blend, Belgian Ale Mustard, and Cranberry Pistachio Crisps for an elevated flavor experience. Peppermint White Chocolate Popcorn, Brownie Bites, Snow Mints, and Snowflake Pretzels finish this gift on a sweet note.