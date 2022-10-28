Godiva Chocolatier

Holiday 2022 Red Advent Calendar

SNOW GLOBE ADVENT CALENDAR: Open the front door of the luxurious globe themed gift box to reveal a magical Christmas tree advent calendar which hides delicious daily treats CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN: Behind each of the 24 doors you’ll find an indulgent holiday chocolate to savor – immerse yourself in seasonal spirit or give a loved one the gift of holiday excitement DARK, MILK & WHITE CHOCOLATE: This elegant collection features assorted rich deep dark chocolates, delectable milk chocolates and creamy white chocolates – what will today bring? INTENSE FLAVORS: Each gourmet chocolate is bursting with unique flavor; rich cherry, bold mint, creamy caramel, decadent ganache, classic caramel, creamy coconut, and simple solid chocolate squares BELGIAN HERITAGE SINCE 1926: We continue to honor our 100 years of Belgian roots by ensuring that every piece of GODIVA is bursting with quality, craftsmanship, and the world’s finest ingredients. GODIVA RED CHOCOLATE ADVENT CALENDAR 2022: Celebrate the festive season with this sophisticated Godiva chocolate advent calendar. The magical red and white snow globe cover displays a sparkling snow-filled holiday scene, and opens to reveal a modern bauble-laden Christmas tree and 24 individual doors that count down to Christmas day. Behind each door is a luxurious treat for any chocolate lover from an assortment of decadent dark, creamy white or smooth milk chocolates made from the finest ingredients and with a heritage of Belgian craftsmanship. This advent calendar collection features a range of intense flavors to perfectly complement each gourmet chocolate – will today’s treat tantalize your tastebuds with a crisp mint flavor, creamy ganache, classic caramel, creamy coconut, fresh raspberry or rich cherry filling? Or will you find an adorable seasonal candy piece like a jolly Santa, festive Snowman, or wintry Penguin? An elegant addition to your holiday décor and a delicious way to share the Christmas joy with family and friends, this gourmet advent calendar makes the countdown to Christmas even sweeter. Founded in 1926 in Brussels, Godiva remains proud of our Belgian heritage and craftsmanship as the world’s most iconic premium chocolate company.