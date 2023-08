Matthi Forrer

Hokusai: 22 Pull-out Posters

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 78544467; Color Code: 000 Study the impeccable detailing of Hokusai's most renowned prints with this collection of 22 posters that capture the artist’s intricate line work and delicate hues. Paperback; 2018, Prestel. Size - 48 pages - Dimensions: 13.75"l x 11"w x 0.5"h