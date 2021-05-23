Uncommon Goods

Himalayan Salt Bbq Plank

$30.00



Measurements 8" L x 8" W x 1.5" H Care Salt is a long-lasting, naturally anti-bacterial mineral so these plates require just a little care to last for many years. Simply wipe clean and dry between each use. Do not place in a dishwasher or leave in standing water or the salt will erode away. When using the salt plank for cooking, be sure to follow recommended safety and usage guidelines. As salt heats and cools, small cracks and fissures will naturally form, and after enough usage, they will cause the plank to split. To maintain the longevity of your salt plank, always heat it very slowly, and allow it to cool for 24 hours before reheating it. Made in Pakistan. Click here to learn how to care for your Himalayan Salt BBQ Plank . Notes Ingredients: Himalayan salt crystals The salt plank is naturally harvested and packed in an allergen free facility. Item ID 24258 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!