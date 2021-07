Madewell

High-rise Straight-leg Jeans

$45.99

Buy Now Review It

At ThredUP

Dark wash, Distressed detail Straight-leg Solid Blue Item #102440339 MATERIALS 2% Spandex, 98% Cotton MEASUREMENTS 26 Waist 24.25" Inseam, 12.0" Rise CONDITION This item is in excellent condition. You might mistake it for brand new! SHIPPING LOCATION Item ships from Suwanee, Georgia