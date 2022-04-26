High Noon

High Noon Limited Edition Pool Pack Hard Seltzer

$19.79

Buy Now Review It

At Drizly

High Noon Pool Pack flavors are made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors. Only 100 calories, no added sugar and gluten free. The perfect 8 pack to make a splash with friends, as long as you remember to share! Limited Edition Pool Pack includes: 2 Lime, 2 Guava, 2 Kiwi, and 2 Peach cans. • Vodka Hard Seltzer with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors • 100 Calories • No Added Sugar • Gluten Free • Enjoy straight from the can or served over ice