London Times

High/low Hem Midi Dress

$44.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care This romantic midi dress is patterned with an eye-catching floral print that is guaranteed to turn heads. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Split neck - Short flutter sleeves - Slips on over head - Chiffon construction - Floral print - Smocked waist - High/low hem - Midi length - Approx. 50.5" length (size 2) - Imported Machine wash cold 100% polyester Item #6448300