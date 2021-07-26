United States
SPANX
High Impact Sports Bra
$68.00$44.90
At Nordstrom
Size Info High-impact support; compressive fit ideal for running and cross-training. Details & Care Get the locked-in fit and breathable feel you want for high-intensity workouts in this sports bra engineered with front and back adjustability. The full-coverage design provides total containment while you get customizable support for every way you move. Clasps at back High-impact support Full coverage Soft cups Lined 68% nylon, 32% elastane Machine wash, line dry Imported Women's Active & Swim Item #5977188 Helpful info: (video) Free Shipping & Returns See more