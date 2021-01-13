Hershey's

Hershey’s 5-pound Chocolate Bar

$44.49

Brace yourself for Hershey's biggest bar of mouth-watering Hershey’s milk chocolate you have ever seen. You may not be able to give your loved ones the world, but you can gift the world’s largest Hershey's chocolate bar - five solid pounds of crowd-pleasing Hershey’s milk chocolate. Wrapped in silver foil and an iconic maroon sleeve, it is the perfect way to share classic Hershey’s goodness with those you love.