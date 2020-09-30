Prepara Store

Herb Savor Pod 2.0

$15.99

Triple the life of your fresh herbs Our BPA-free containers are designed to prolong the life of your fresh herbs, while being easy to use and fit into any fridge door. The advantage of our design is the clear windowed, hard shell protect leaves from being crushed by other items in the fridge and they let you see what’s inside, while letting them breath at optimum hydration levels. Now that’s better than wrapping them in a damp cloth! It's so simple- rinse and pat dry your basil, cilantro, mint, parsley, chives, rosemary, oregano, thyme, dill or even your asparagus. Place them into the Pod and add some fresh water through the tethered filler cap. Remember to empty the old water and refill every 3 to 5 days and the herbs will be happy for up to 3 weeks! Designed in the USA by a very prolific team, famous for many household ‘must-have’ tools and gadgets. We invented The Herb Savor to maximize the life of your tasty herbs and greens keeping them fresh and crisp. We love food and it’s especially good when you use fresh herbs to enliven your dish. Our Herb Saver line is extensive and they beautifully fit any kitchen décor. Oprah Winfrey famously selected the Prepara Herb Savor product as one of her Ultimate Favorite Things; Oprah says she was in an herb tizzy. "I was asking everybody, 'How do you keep herbs fresh?' including Martha Stewart herself," she says. "But then I discovered this." The Prepara Herb Savor keeps herbs fresh for up to three weeks, depending on the herb, by submerging the stems in water. "It's a basil saver," Oprah says. Awarded the ‘Kitchen Hero’ tag by Readers Digest magazine, Featured on the show The Doctors, oh yes, herbs are good for your health and also appearing in Cucina Italiana magazine because herbs enhance the flavors of any dish.