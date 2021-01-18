Labriola Pizza

Heart-Shaped Pizza near me because you can order it and get it shipped anywhere in the US Rich Labriola grew up making pizzas at his father’s Calumet Park pizzeria, and he spent years studying the fine art of breadmaking before opening his first bakery in 1993. So it goes without saying that he knows his way around a pizza, and at his Chicago restaurant, Labriola is turning out pitch-perfect renditions of both of the Windy City’s signature pizza styles: deep-dish and it’s lesser-known cousin, thin-crust. This pack offers your choice of these thin-crust, heart-shaped pies for Valentine’s Day! The thin-crust pies have a crisp crust, an herbaceous sauce and plenty of browned cheese. With a perfect ratio of crust, sauce & cheese these pizzas offer a balanced & flavorful experience.