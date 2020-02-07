Detroit Style Pizza Co

Heart Shaped Pizza Variety – 3 Pack

$85.00 $64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

Valentine’s Day is for lovers AND pizza lovers this year! This variety pack of 3 Heart Shaped Pizzas is exactly what the most romantic day of the year calls for. Experience the rich flavor of Motor City history. Detroit Style Pizza Company’s world champion dough is hand-pressed into heart shapes, then topped with their signature blend of mozzarella and brick cheeses before being baked in deck ovens for a pizza that’s airy inside, crunchy outside, and finally ladled with a healthy topping of their delicious red sauce.