The Good Grocer

Healthy Non-gmo Snacks Care Package (28 Ct)

$43.95

Buy Now Review It

NOW 100% VEGAN!: Every snack in this assortment is VEGAN!!! That means every snack is now dairy free, egg free and free from any animal products. FUN AND UNIQUE SNACK ASSORTMENT: This assortment of 28 nutritious grab-n-go snacks is the perfect snack pack for adults and kids alike. Filled with nutrient dense snacks from better-for-you brands, this healthy snack care package will delight their taste buds and fuel their bodies. PERFECT GIFT FOR A HEALTHY DIET: We only include VEGAN and GMO-FREE snacks in this snack box. Packed with healthy food, they’re perfect for kid’s lunches, students, military or college care packages, get well soon or hospital care packages, office break rooms, road trip snacks, colleague and client appreciation gifts and more! Great for holidays, birthdays or housewarming gifts too! BEAUTIFULLY PACKAGED: Snacks come packaged in our awesome gift box. It’s really cute and earth-friendly too! All of our boxes are made from 100% recycled materials. Our Healthy Snacks Care Packages are a fun and hip alternative to gift baskets. GUARANTEED FRESH: Each box is clearly marked with the earliest expiration date. We guarantee our snacks are fresh when you purchase them. SHIPS FAST! Send directly using Amazon Prime with no need for additional gift wrapping or packaging! ... Click 'Add to Cart' to treat yourself or someone special to this memorable gift! To include gift message select "gift" at checkout.