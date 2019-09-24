Kind

Healthy Grains Dark Chocolate Chunk, Gluten Free Granola Bars - 5ct

$2.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

We know, we know - it sounds indulgent. But this bar has five super grains including oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa PLUS it packs 18g of whole grains per serving AND it's tasty. Contains 5g of fat per bar.